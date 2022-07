Quintana (2-5) took the loss Friday versus the Rockies. He allowed six runs on seven hits and two walks with three strikeouts in five innings.

Quintana struggled for a second straight start, with the seven hits he allowed matching a season high. The six runs against him were also a season high, though he was able to avoid giving up a home run for the fifth consecutive start. The southpaw now has a 3.99 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 81:29 K:BB through 90.1 innings across 18 starts.