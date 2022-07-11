Quintana gave up four runs on six hits and two walks while striking out four in 4.1 innings Sunday in an 8-6 win in Milwaukee. He did not factor into the decision.

Quintana allowed three straight hitters to reach safely with two outs in the third inning, leading to two runs. In the fifth, he was removed with one out after allowing two doubles and a single which resulted in two more runs credited to the lefty. It was the 13th time in 17 starts where he did not allow a homer and the 11th straight start where he walked two or fewer batters. His next start will likely be this weekend in Colorado.