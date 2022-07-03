Quintana won't start Sunday's game against the Brewers, as Zach Thompson (forearm) was reinstated from the 15-day injured list and will take the hill for the Pirates instead, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.

Quintana initially looked in line for a two-start week, but he'll miss out on the two step after the Pirates elected to activate Thompson to have him start in the series finale with Milwaukee. As a result of the change, the veteran left-hander now looks on track to make his next turn through the Pittsburgh rotation Tuesday against the Yankees at home.