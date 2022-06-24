Quintana completed six innings against the Cubs on Thursday, allowing two runs on six hits and one walk while striking out six. He did not factor in the decision.

Quintana gave up a pair of runs in the third inning, but he otherwise kept Chicago off the scoreboard and exited after six frames with a lead. However, the Pirates' bullpen collapsed late in the game, resulting in a no-decision for the veteran hurler. Quintana racked up 16 swinging strikes in the performance, and his six strikeouts were the second-most he has registered in a game this season. This was his first quality start since May 15. Though he is stuck on just one win this season, Quintana has posted a respectable 3.60 ERA along with a 1.31 WHIP over 70 innings.