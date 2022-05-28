Quintana allowed two runs (none earned) on four hits and two walks while striking out four across 5.1 innings Friday against San Diego. He did not factor into the decision.

Quintana held the Padres in check for five innings but was pulled in the sixth frame after he allowed a single and an additional runner reached base on an error. His four strikeouts weren't particularly impressive, though he did manage to rack up 14 swinging strikes across 96 pitches. Quintana has allowed two or fewer earned runs in seven consecutive starts and now owns a 2.15 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 38:17 K:BB across 46 innings on the season.