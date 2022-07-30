Quintana didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 4-2 extra-inning loss to the Phillies, allowing four hits and two walks over 5.2 scoreless innings while striking out four.

The veteran lefty didn't let a baserunner get past first base through five innings, but Quintana ran into trouble in the sixth and fell just short of a quality start as a result, exiting with the bases loaded and two outs. Fortunately for his line, Yerry De Los Santos got Nick Castellanos to fly out to end the threat, although the Bucs' bullpen ultimately imploded and cost Quintana the win. Even with a rough outing in Coors Field on his ledger, he's been sharp over the last month-plus, and Quintana sports a 3.23 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 34:9 K:BB through 39 innings over his last seven starts while serving up zero homers.