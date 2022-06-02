Quintana pitched 4.1 innings against the Dodgers on Wednesday, allowing two runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out three. He did not factor in the decision.

Quintana started the outing strongly, retiring the side in order in the first inning. However, Los Angeles gradually chipped away against the left-hander, and he was lifted after allowing six of the final nine batters he faced to reach base between the fourth and fifth frames. Los Angeles managed only two runs against him, however, allowing Quintana to log a no-decision. He's pitched well for the Pirates this season, logging a 2.32 ERA across 10 starts despite recording only one win. He's expected to make his next start at home against Detroit next week.