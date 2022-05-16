Quintana allowed three hits and a walk while striking out five in seven scoreless innings during Sunday's win over the Reds. He didn't factor into the decision.

Neither team was able to generate much offensive production during Sunday's matchup, so Quintana was forced to settle for the no-decision. The southpaw has now posted a 1.17 ERA in 23 innings over his last four starts, but he's earned just one win during that time. He tentatively lines up to make his next start at home against the Cardinals on Saturday.