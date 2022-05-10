Quintana (1-1) earned the win after tossing six scoreless innings, giving up two hits and walking four in Monday's victory over the Dodgers.

Quintana produced his best outing of the season, blanking the formidable Dodgers lineup over six innings. The effort was his first quality start of the season and he has now allowed three or less runs in each of his first six outings of 2022. After signing with the Pirates this past offseason, Quintana has opened the year with a 2.70 ERA and 1.20 WHIP with 25 strikeouts over his first 30 innings with the team. He tentatively lines up to face the Reds on Sunday.