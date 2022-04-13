Quintana (0-1) was charged with the loss against the Cubs on Tuesday, allowing one run on five hits and two walks while striking out three over 5.1 innings.

Outfielder Seiya Suzuki took the lefty deep in the fifth inning, the first of two homers off the bat of Suzuki in this one, and that was enough to saddle Quintana with the loss. This was a strong debut in a Pirates uniform, and Quintana had a respectable eight swinging strikes on 71 pitches, but he needs to show more before he can be considered a viable weekly option in mixed leagues.