Pirates director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk said Thursday that Soriano has been removed from his rehab assignment after experiencing some renewed discomfort in his surgically repaired right elbow, Jake Crouse of MLB.com reports.

Soriano, who is working back the Tommy John procedure he underwent in February 2020, will be evaluated in Pittsburgh in the coming days before the Pirates decide on his next course of treatment. At the very least, Soriano will likely be shut down for at least a couple of weeks, which could be enough to delay his return from the 60-day injured list until after the All-Star break.