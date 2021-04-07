Pirates director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk said Wednesday that Soriano (elbow) is approaching the simulated game stage of his throwing progression, Jake Crouse of MLB.com reports.

Soriano opened the season on the 60-day injured list while he works through the latter portion of his rehab program from February 2020 Tommy John surgery. He's been able to throw side sessions in recent weeks without any new discomfort, so the Pirates plan to have him face hitters in the near future. After being selected by the Pirates in December's Rule 5 draft, Soriano must spent at least 90 days on the active roster in 2021, or else the Pirates will have to return him to the Angels.