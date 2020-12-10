The Pirates selected Soriano (elbow) with the first pick of the Rule 5 draft.

Soriano underwent Tommy John surgery in February of 2020, so he could open the year on the injured list for the Pirates. That may have been part of the appeal, as Soriano won't necessarily take up an active roster spot early in the season, which gives the Pirates more roster flexibility. Before going under the knife, Soriano logged a 2.55 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 84 strikeouts in 77.2 innings at Low-A. He has a solid fastball/curveball combo that could play up out of the bullpen, but Soriano lacks the polish and upper-level experience to have success in the majors in 2021.