Soriano will receive a second opinion after recent exams revealed new damage to his reconstructed UCL, Jake Crouse of MLB.com reports.

Soriano was recently removed from his rehab assignment after he experienced discomfort in his right elbow, and his second opinion could help determine the severity of his issue. The right-hander will likely be shut down for at least a couple of weeks, but a better idea of his status could be revealed once the results of his second examination are known.