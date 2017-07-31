Bell launched a pinch-hit solo homer in Sunday's 7-1 win over the Padres.

Bell was scratched in favor of Jose Osuna at first base with a southpaw on the mound for San Diego, but rewarded those who had the faith or forgetfulness to leave him in their lineups by slugging a ninth-inning long ball against left-handed reliever Jose Torres in his only at-bat of the game. That was the switch-hitter's sixth homer against lefties compared to 13 when facing right-handers.