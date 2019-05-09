Pirates' Josh Bell: Clubs bomb into river
Bell went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in a 9-6 loss to the Rangers on Wednesday.
The Pirates first baseman continued his strong start and did it in impressive fashion Wednesday afternoon, absolutely crushing a bomb into the Allegheny River. More importantly for owners, Bell already has nine homers, which is only three shy of his total from last season. He is hitting .295 with 23 extra-base hits, 27 RBI and 22 runs in 122 at-bats.
