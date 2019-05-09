Bell went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in a 9-6 loss to the Rangers on Wednesday.

The Pirates' first baseman continued his strong start and did it in impressive fashion Wednesday afternoon, absolutely crushing a bomb into the Allegheny River. Bell already has nine homers, which is only three shy of his total from last season. He is hitting .295 with 23 extra-base hits, 27 RBI and 22 runs in 122 at-bats.