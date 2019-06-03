Pirates' Josh Bell: Collects RBI against Brewers

Bell went 1-for-4 with an RBI double against the Brewers on Sunday.

Despite his decent performance Sunday, his strong season has showed a few signs of slowing recently. Bell has struck out six times in the last two games as it appears opponents are looking to pitch away from the slugger. It will be up to Bell to show discipline and take more walks -- he's walked just six times in his last 86 plate appearances. Overall, the first baseman's numbers are terrific -- he's slashing .332/.395/.681 with 18 homers and 53 RBI -- and he figures to compete for NL Player of the Month honors in May.