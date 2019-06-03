Pirates' Josh Bell: Collects RBI against Brewers
Bell went 1-for-4 with an RBI double against the Brewers on Sunday.
Despite his decent performance Sunday, his strong season has showed a few signs of slowing recently. Bell has struck out six times in the last two games as it appears opponents are looking to pitch away from the slugger. It will be up to Bell to show discipline and take more walks -- he's walked just six times in his last 86 plate appearances. Overall, the first baseman's numbers are terrific -- he's slashing .332/.395/.681 with 18 homers and 53 RBI -- and he figures to compete for NL Player of the Month honors in May.
More News
-
Pirates' Josh Bell: Extends batting streak Friday•
-
Pirates' Josh Bell: Posts three more hits•
-
Pirates' Josh Bell: Posts two more extra-base hits•
-
Pirates' Josh Bell: Goes deep for second straight game•
-
Pirates' Josh Bell: Keeps raking in series finale•
-
Pirates' Josh Bell: Another multi-homer game•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Buy these six delayed breakouts
Not every 2019 breakout was evident the first week of the season. These six didn't find their...
-
Waivers: Signs of hope for Pivetta
The highs have always been high, but Nick Pivetta gave us reason to believe there might have...
-
Week 11 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
Derek Dietrich and Howie Kendrick may not get the most consistent at-bats, but Scott White...
-
Week 11 Preview: Two-start pitchers
While there's no shortage of useful two-start options in Week 11, most of them are owned already....
-
Fantasy Baseball Week 11 rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Drop Perez, Musgrove?
Martin Perez and Joe Musgrove are moving in the wrong way after hot starts. Scott White looks...