Bell went 3-for-5 with an RBI double Monday against the Giants.

He's slashing .364/.400/.652 with three homers and 17 RBI in his last 70 plate appearances, lifting his batting average to its highest mark (.253) since May 24. Bell's recent hot streak started after his only off-day of the season July 4. With 18 homers and an .818 OPS, the first baseman might be better positioned for NL Rookie of the Year honors if not for the Dodgers' Cody Bellinger.