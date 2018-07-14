Pirates' Josh Bell: Falls homer shy of cycle
Bell went 4-for-4 with a triple, a double, one run scored and two RBI in Friday's win over Milwaukee.
Bell struck in the first inning as he collected his 44th RBI of the season on a double to put the Pirates up 3-0. He's collected a hit in seven of his last 10 games, although he's logged no home runs and just two RBI over that span, so his power numbers have certainly been down of late. Bell is slugging a dismal .396 with five homers over 93 games this season, after launching 26 homers with a .466 slugging percentage in 2017.
