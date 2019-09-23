Pirates' Josh Bell: Glimmer of hope for return

General manager Neil Huntington said during his Sunday radio show that there remains a chance that Bell (groin) returns before season's end, 93.7 The Fan in Pittsburgh reports.

"He's making progress, it was going to be a multi-week injury anyway," Huntington said. "He's putting in the work. He wants to be healthy going into the offseason but ideally he'd like to finish the season healthy." Bell, who will be eligible for arbitration for the first time in 2020, has already set career highs in doubles (37), homers (37) and RBI (116).