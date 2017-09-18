Pirates' Josh Bell: Heads to bench Monday
Bell is not in the lineup Monday against the Brewers.
Bell will head to the bench for a breather after starting nine of the past 10 games at first base, going just 7-for-37 (.189) over that span. Jose Osuna will start in place of him, batting fifth.
