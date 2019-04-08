Bell went 2-for-3 with a homer, two RBI and two runs in a 7-5 victory against the Reds on Sunday.

The Pirates first baseman blasted his mammoth homer over the green wall behind the landscape in centerfield at PNC Park. It was his second straight game with a home run. Bell hit 5-for-8 in the final two days of the four-game sweep of the Reds this weekend to raise his average to .310. He also has five extra-base hits, including two homers, eight RBI and five runs in eight games this season.