Pirates' Josh Bell: Hits third triple of season

Bell went 1-for-3 with a triple and two RBI against the Marlins on Friday.

The extra-base hit was his first in eight games. Bell is slashing just .217/.321/.435 in June (56 plate appearances). He was bound to cool off following a torrid May and his strikeout rate has increased from 19 percent to 25 percent in June. Despite his recent regression, Bell leads the major leagues with 25 doubles, 63 RBI and 172 total bases.