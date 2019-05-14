Bell went 2-for-4 with an RBI single and a walk in Monday's 9-3 loss to the Diamondbacks.

Bell knocked in a run during the first inning, extending his hitting streak to 13 games. He missed out on other opportunities though, including a bases-loaded strikeout in the seventh frame. His OPS now sits at an incredible 1.050 with 35 RBI. The red-hot slugger has been one of the best fantasy surprises in 2019.