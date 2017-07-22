Pirates' Josh Bell: Homer short of cycle Friday
Bell went 4-for-6 with a double, a triple, a run scored and four RBI in Friday's 13-5 win over the Rockies.
The 24-year-old greatly enjoyed his first game in Coors Field, as so many have before him. He now has a .333/.375/.567 slash line in eight games since the All-Star break with a homer and eight RBI, and with the Pirates' offense back at full strength following the return of Starling Marte, Bell should see plenty of run-producing opportunities down the stretch.
