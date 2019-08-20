Pirates' Josh Bell: In search of hits

Bell went 0-for-3 with a strikeout against Washington on Monday.

He's hitless in his last 14 at-bats, going four games without a hit for the first time in 2019. Bell batted .474 with four homers and nine RBI in a five-game stretch last week but has fallen off once again. The first baseman is 1-for-8 against Tuesday starter Stephen Strasburg. He leads the National League with 36 doubles and is tied for first place in RBI (98), along with Eduardo Escobar and Freddie Freeman.

