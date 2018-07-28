Bell was placed on the 10-day disabled list Saturday with a left oblique strain, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

Jose Osuna, who was recalled from Triple-A in a corresponding move, is starting at first base and hitting fifth against righty Jacob deGrom. Colin Moran, David Freese and Sean Rodriguez will all be options to also get starts at first base while Bell is out. Bell is hitting .266/.347/.402 with just six home runs in 404 plate appearances.