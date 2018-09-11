Bell went 3-for-5 with an RBI double against the Cardinals on Monday.

He's homered twice in the last three games and has reached base eight times in his last 13 plate appearances. Bell nearly went deep Monday, doubling in the ninth inning off the left field fence. The first baseman is 2-for-9 with a walk and an RBI against Tuesday starter, Miles Mikolas.

