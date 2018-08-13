Pirates' Josh Bell: Moves up in order Sunday
Bell went 1-for-4 with a double and run scored against San Francisco on Sunday.
Manager Clint Hurdle batted Bell cleanup for the first time since June 7, an indication of his progress at the plate. Since coming off the disabled list one week ago, the 25-year-old is 6-for-21 with two doubles, two homers and five RBI. The team's scheduled day off Monday will allow Bell to rest a sore oblique muscle.
