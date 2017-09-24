Play

Bell is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

Bell is hitting just .178 this month and hasn't collected a multi-hit game since Sept. 8. Manager Clint Hurdle will give the struggling 25-year-old the day off, with Jose Osuna taking over at first base and batting cleanup in his stead.

