Pirates' Josh Bell: Out of Thursday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Bell is not in Thursday's lineup against the Cubs.
Bell is hitting .292 with two home runs and an 8:4 K:BB in 24 at-bats over his last seven games. Colin Moran will start at first base while Gregory Polanco gets the nod at designated hitter.
