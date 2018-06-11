Bell went 1-for-1 with three walks and scored one run against the Cubs on Sunday.

He's reached base five times in seven plate appearances since moving from cleanup to the sixth spot in the batting order. Pittsburgh's options are limited and Bell will likely move back to hitting fourth, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him do well right now with less pressure on him. Manager Clint Hurdle said Sunday that it seemed like Bell was trying to hit a three-run homer in every plate appearance. The fact that he's walked four times in two games while batting sixth is a good sign.