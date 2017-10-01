Bell will start Sunday against Washington, even though the Nationals are starting southpaw Gio Gonzalez.

The Pirates have held Bell back against some left-handed pitching -- he's slashing .232/.292/.448 in 137 plate appearances against lefties -- but he needs just one homer to break the franchise rookie record of 26. After a September slump, Bell has six hits (including two home runs) in his last 18 at-bats.