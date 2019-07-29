Pirates' Josh Bell: Sunday's absence not due to injury

Bell's absence from Sunday's game was not related to the apparent left hand/wrist injury he suffered Saturday, general manager Neal Huntington told 93.7 The Fan in Pittsburgh.

Bell remained in Saturday's game following the collision with baserunner Steven Matz after Matz swung at a third strike in the dirt. The pitcher hustled up the first base line and Bell leaped to catch the throw from catcher Jacob Stallings. When he applied the tag to Matz, Bell dropped his glove and clenched his left hand in pain. Fortunately, the first baseman was healthy enough to appear in the on-deck circle Sunday before Adam Frazier made the final out. Bell is slashing .216/.324/.462 in his last 204 plate appearances since the end of May.