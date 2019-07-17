Pirates' Josh Bell: Takes seat Wednesday afternoon

Bell isn't in Wednesday's starting lineup against the Cardinals.

He's played in all but one of Pittsburgh's first 94 games and is slashing .220/.313/.504 since the end of May. Bell has still produced power during his slump, however, hitting nine homers and 32 RBI over the stretch. Jose Osuna will replace him for the afternoon at first base.

