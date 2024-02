Fleming signed a one-year, split contract with the Pirates on Wednesday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

The 27-year-old will earn $850,000 if in the majors. Murray writes that the Pirates plan to use Fleming as a long reliever who could occasionally spot start. The left-hander holds a career 4.88 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 144:69 K:BB across 223.1 major-league innings covering parts of four seasons.