Pirates' Josh Harrison: Absent from Thursday's lineup

Harrison is out of the lineup Thursday against the Tigers, Stephen J. Nesbitt of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Harrison will receive a day off following six straight starts, including an 0-for-3 trip to the plate during Wednesday's loss to Detroit. In his place, Sean Rodriguez picks up a start at the keystone, batting seventh.

