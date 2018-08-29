Pirates' Josh Harrison: Absent from Wednesday's lineup
Harrison (hamstring) is not in the lineup against the Cardinals on Wednesday, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.
Harrison will remain out of the starting lineup for a third straight game after leaving Sunday's game due to hamstring tightness. He has been able to enter the game as a defensive replacement the past two contests, so expect him to be available off the bench yet again Wednesday.
