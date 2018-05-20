Pirates' Josh Harrison: Activated, leading off Sunday
Harrison (hand) was activated from the DL and will lead off Sunday against the Padres.
The 30-year-old is back for the series finale, as expected, after completing a brief three-game rehab stint at Double-A Altoona. Harrison wasn't playing all that well before suffering the injury, slashing .263/.328/.351 with one homer and one steal in 14 games, but his contact skills give him a steady floor in batting average and he's capable of chipping in double-digit homers and steals.
