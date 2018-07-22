Pirates' Josh Harrison: Available for duty
Harrison (hamstring) was available to play against the Reds on Sunday, AT&T SportsNet reports.
The second baseman's health improved markedly over the All-Star break and manager Clint Hurdle said he would be "back sooner than later." With Pittsburgh riding a season-high eight-game win streak into Sunday, however, the team went with Sean Rodriguez once again at second and he went deep for the second time in three days. Harrison has slashed just .219/.257/.300 in 172 plate appearances since May 25. The career .278 hitter is a reasonable bet to improve upon a .249 batting mark once the trade deadline passes and his status is resolved. He's been the subject of trade rumors all season long.
More News
-
Pirates' Josh Harrison: Held out again•
-
Pirates' Josh Harrison: Remains out Saturday•
-
Pirates' Josh Harrison: Held out Friday•
-
Pirates' Josh Harrison: Chance for return this weekend•
-
Pirates' Josh Harrison: Diagnosed with hamstring injury•
-
Pirates' Josh Harrison: Checks out early with undisclosed injury•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
Short week is in progress. What about the first full week after the All-Star break? Scott White...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Time to get back to thinking about seven-day scoring periods, beginning with Week 18 (July...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Baez moving
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 18: Sit Story
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Breakout pitchers for the second half
Wondering how you can save your pitching staff? Scott White has eight breakout picks for the...
-
Waiver adds for the stretch run
Heath Cummings gives you five players to add for the stretch run of the Fantasy Baseball s...