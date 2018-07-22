Pirates' Josh Harrison: Available for duty

Harrison (hamstring) was available to play against the Reds on Sunday, AT&T SportsNet reports.

The second baseman's health improved markedly over the All-Star break and manager Clint Hurdle said he would be "back sooner than later." With Pittsburgh riding a season-high eight-game win streak into Sunday, however, the team went with Sean Rodriguez once again at second and he went deep for the second time in three days. Harrison has slashed just .219/.257/.300 in 172 plate appearances since May 25. The career .278 hitter is a reasonable bet to improve upon a .249 batting mark once the trade deadline passes and his status is resolved. He's been the subject of trade rumors all season long.