Pirates' Josh Harrison: Back on bench

Harrison is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Cardinals.

Harrison returned to the lineup Monday for the first time since Aug. 31 due to a nagging hamstring injury, going 1-for-4 with a solo homer. He'll retreat to the bench Tuesday as the Pirates look to ease him back into action. The veteran second baseman could continue to cede starts to rookies Kevin Newman and Kevin Kramer down the stretch as he continues to monitor his balky hamstring. Kramer is starting at the keystone in this one.