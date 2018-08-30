Pirates' Josh Harrison: Battles with bad hammy continue
Harrison (hamstring) struggled while running to run to first base in a pinch-hitting appearance Wednesday.
The energetic second baseman did little more than trot to first base, even though the shortstop bobbled the ball. It's unlikely the team will place him on the disabled list with September callups just two days away, but it doesn't appear as if he'll return to regular action anytime soon.
