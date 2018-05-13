Pirates' Josh Harrison: Beginning rehab assignment Monday
Harrison (hand) will kick off a rehab assignment at Double-A Altoona on Monday, Cory Giger of the Altoona Mirror reports.
Harrison is targeting a weekend return from the 10-day disabled list, so he'll likely play multiple games between Altoona and Triple-A Indianapolis to show the Pittsburgh brass that he's fully recovered from the fractured left hand he sustained in mid-April. Once Harrison is back in action for the Pirates, he'll likely reclaim duties as the club's primary leadoff hitter and everyday second baseman, resulting in Adam Frazier shifting back into a utility role.
