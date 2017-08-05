Pirates' Josh Harrison: Big night in return

Harrison went 3-for-5 with three RBI against the Padres on Friday.

Friday's start was his first since Sunday, when he injured his left ankle. Harrison winced after beating out an infield hit against San Diego, but he stayed in the game and matched his season high in runs batted in. Pittsburgh traded for Sean Rodriguez on Saturday. Rodriguez could steal a few starts from Harrison at second base or free both players up to serve as super-utility players.