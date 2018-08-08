Pirates' Josh Harrison: Blasts seventh homer

Harrison went 1-for-3 with a home run and three RBI in Tuesday's win over the Rockies.

Harrison poked a sacrifice fly to left in the fourth inning to plate his first run of the contest, then later went deep for a two-run shot to cap off a five-run fifth inning. The 31-year-old is having something of a disappointing campaign, but in 33 at-bats since the All-Star break, he's hitting .273 with a double and three homers.