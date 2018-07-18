Pirates' Josh Harrison: Chance for return this weekend

Harrison (hamstring) will participate in a workout Thursday that will determine his availability for Friday's series opener in Cincinnati, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.

Though a return to the field for Friday's game seems a tad optimistic, the club appears confident that Harrison avoided any major injury when he suffered the hamstring discomfort during Sunday's game against Milwaukee. Even if he passes with flying colors, the Pirates may elect to give Harrison a couple more days off in order to be certain of his health.