Pirates' Josh Harrison: Checks out early with undisclosed injury
Harrison was removed from Sunday's game against the Brewers after five innings due to an undisclosed injury, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.
Harrison was spotted limping down the line as he ran out a grounder during his fifth-inning at-bat, so it's likely that he's dealing with some sort of leg injury. Max Moroff entered the game at second base in the top of the sixth in place of Harrison, whose injury should be clarified before the Pirates pack it for the All-Star break.
