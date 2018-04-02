Pirates' Josh Harrison: Collects three hits in Game 2

Harrison missed hitting for the cycle by a triple in the second game of Sunday's twin bill, going 3-for-5 with two RBI.

Harrison batted second in the order in Game 1 and led off in Game 2. The second baseman is hitting .357 in the early going and has scored five runs in three games. He's 10-for-29 with two homers against Monday starter Lance Lynn.

