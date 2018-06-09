Pirates' Josh Harrison: Collects two hits

Harrison went 2-for-5 with a run scored in Friday's loss to the Cubs.

Harrison scored the Pirates' lone run on a sacrifice fly in the first inning. Over the last four games, Harrison has recorded seven hits and three RBI. He's slashing .290/.338/.395 with two homers and 13 RBI through 124 at-bats this year.

